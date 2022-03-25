Russell Herman Davidson
December 16, 1923 - March 23, 2022
Russell Herman Davidson, age 98 of Chatham died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at SOVAH Health Danville.
Born on December 16, 1923 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Beverly Emmett Davidson and Verna Oakes Davidson. He was predeceased by one brother, E. Waverly Davidson. Mr. Davidson was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during World War II in 24th Division in the South Pacific. He was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking. During his career, he worked as a parts manager for W.I. White Farm Supply, Barkhouser Ford, and later retired from the Pittsylvania County School Bus Shop in 1992.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Doris Hamlett Davidson of the residence; one daughter, Debra D. Brooks and husband, Rodney of Chatham; one brother, Carroll Davidson and wife, Lillian of Gretna; and one sister, Betty D. Hayes and husband, Jim of Mobile, Ala.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. R.G. Rowland and Morgan Allen. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 875 Gretna, VA 24557 or to the charity of your choice
.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 25, 2022.