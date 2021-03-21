Mrs. Waggoner was my case worker and placed me with my parents when I was 3 days old. 3 years later they adopted me. Mrs. Waggoner continued to visit with me for several years after that and I remember her well. As a matter of fact my "code name" while I was a foster child was given to me by her and was Marilyn Lee. I always had fond memories of her. Thanks to her I grew up very happy with loving parents. Rest well Mrs. Waggoner...may peace be with you.

Marilyn Ball March 21, 2021