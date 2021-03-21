Ruth Waggoner
Ruth Waggoner, 96, of Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House, died on March 17, 2021. She was born in Harrison County, West Virginia, on May 28, 1924. She was the daughter of Minnie Martin Lee and William James Lee. She grew up in West Milford, West Virginia and graduated from Unidis High School. She majored in Home Economics at the University of West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia. After graduation, she married John Andrew Waggoner, her high school sweetheart, who had recently returned from the World War II. She and Andy moved several times before settling down in Danville, Virginia in 1956. Ruth was a middle school teacher in the early years of their marriage and later joined the Danville Social Services Department where she retired after 20 years. She placed children for adoption before becoming the Child Welfare Supervisor. She was active at Mount Vernon Methodist Church and many local organizations, including the Danville Golf Club, Wednesday Club, Wayside Garden Club, Danville Museum of Fine Arts and several bridge clubs. Ruth became an avid golfer in her retirement years and played golf well into her eighties.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, John Andrew Waggoner; a brother, William Martin Lee; and sister, Betty Jean Lee. She is survived by a son, John Andrew Waggoner Jr. and wife, Phyllis Thornton Waggoner, of Midlothian, Virginia; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Waggoner Glass and husband, Mark Lee Glass, of Cary, North Carolina; three grandchildren, John Russell Waggoner of Henrico, Virginia, Dr. Stephen Andrew Glass and his wife, Katherine "Kati" Marie Glass, of New Castle, Colorado, and Carrie Lind Petro and her husband, Michael Joseph Petro III, of Falls Church, Virginia; one great-grandchild, Cameron Michael Petro; and one niece, Marilyn Lee Glowa. She also leaves behind a very special schnauzer, Toby, of Cary, North Carolina.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, everyone is asked to remember Ruth and to celebrate her life in their own way.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mount Vernon Methodist Church, 107 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541, the Commonwealth Hospice, 159 Executive Drive, Suite H-2, Danville, VA 24541, or to your favorite charity
. The family would like to express thanks to Ruth's wonderful friends and caregivers Ann Stamps, Eboni Lampkins and Teresa Hyler.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Waggoner family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2021.