Sally Bushong Davidson
Sally Bushong Davidson

Sally Bushong Davidson died on March 2, 2021, at the age of 82, at her home in Baltimore, Md. She was born in Charlottesville, Va., to the late James Clements Bushong and Dorotha Claire Bushong. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Garber Davidson.

Mrs. Davidson leaves a brother, James C. Bushong Jr. of Danville, Va., and his wife, Mary Lou Bushong. She also leaves two sons, James G. Davidson of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and his wife, Erica Drummond of Bella Hoizonte, Brazil, and Jonathan Davidson and his wife, Erin Sheehy, of Washington, D.C. Mrs. Davidson also had four grandchildren, Leo, Mia, Serena and Caroline.

Mrs. Davidson attended Stratford College, Lynchburg College and the University of North Carolina, with a major in English, and she earned a Masters of Liberal Arts at Towson University in Baltimore.

In 1964 Davidson joined the Peace Corps and served as an English teacher for high school girls in Ethiopia. During her summers in Ethiopia, she worked in an Ethiopian orphanage. Subsequently she accompanied her husband who was a Foreign Service Officer with USAID to various overseas posts in the Middle East and Latin America where she taught English in American and international Schools. Upon returning home from overseas, she taught English in various private schools in the Baltimore area.

A memorial service will be held in the late spring. Friends of Sally may contribute to Doctors Without Borders or a charity of their choice in lieu of flowers.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Much love to the family of this wonderful neighbor who will be missed. We were so lucky to have Sally and Garber as neighbors while new parents. Please know she has been in my thoughts and I will hold the family in the light.
Ann W Howell
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
