Sandra Belle Williams Irvin
June 3, 1953 - January 7, 2022
Sandra Belle Williams Irvin, 68, of Danville, Va., died on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her residence after being in declining health for the past three years.
Mrs. Irvin was born in Danville, Va. on June 3, 1953, a daughter of the late Bill "Pap" Williams and Mary Littreal Williams. She lived all of her life in the Danville area where she was a Graduate of Tunstall High School. She worked in the Sewing Room at Dan River Mills, Inc. before going to work for the Danville Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff for eleven years. She was a member of Hope Church.
She is survived by a son, Harold "Chic" Jones and wife, Mandi Jones; a grandson, Trace Adam Jones; a special friend, Bob Echols; two sisters, Delores Davis (Donnie) and Bonnie Hendrix (Gary); a brother, Sammy Williams (Robin); and nieces and nephews, Billy Williams (Dusty), Tim Williams (Melody), Kristi Stoner, James Davis (Sabel), and Terri Hendrix (Kelly).
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Jones.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 12 p.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Brian Edwards officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr, Suite J, Danville, VA, 24541 or to the Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Rd, Danville, VA, 24540.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Irvin family. Online condolences can be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.