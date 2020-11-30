Scott KarnesTerry Scott Karnes, 33, of 304 Silver Creek Road, Danville, Va., died unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, November 27, 2020.Scott was born in Danville, Va. on July 14, 1987, a son of Terry R. Karnes and Mary Tate Karnes. He lived his entire life in Danville, Va. and was a graduate of Tunstall High School and Danville Community College with a degree in Heating and Air, and a degree in Welding.Scott worked for DyStar CSI in Reidsville, N.C., as a chemical operator. Prior to working at DyStar he worked for Nestle USA in Danville as a technician, Abbott Laboratories in Gretna, Va., and a summer job with Brockway Glass.Scott was an avid deer hunter. He loved fishing and watching football.In addition to his mother and father, of Danville, Scott is survived by a daughter, Kelsey Karnes of Danville, Va.; a brother, Eddie Milam (Angela) of Ringgold, Va.; a sister, Michelle Bates of Ringgold, Va.; and several aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the funeral home from 12:30 until 2 p.m. and at other times at the residence, 304 Silver Creek Road, Danville, Va.Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Karnes family.