Scott L. Williams
September 14, 1964 - December 27, 2021
Scott L. Williams, 57, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away suddenly following a short illness on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Scott was born on September 14, 1964, in Richmond, Va., to the late Carl Williams and Joetta Arant Williams Whitten and stepson of the late Richard "Red" Whitten.
He was an avid crafter with a creative imagination. He loved summer days by the pool with his dogs. He loved his family and friends.
Survivors include his life partner of 33 years, Stanley Morgan of Vinton; siblings, Andrea Loftis and husband, Dennis, of Danville, Mary Robinson and husband, George, of South Carolina, Valerie Testerman of South Carolina, and John Whitten of Danville Va.; sister at heart, Kathy Patton; nephews, Joe and Keagan and Louis of Vinton; nieces, Ellis, Sadie, and Kendall, all of South Carolina; and his beloved dogs, Jazz, Kes, and Dakota.
He was employed at Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) as a cabler.
Scott's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in his honor to Angels of Assisi https://www.angelsofassisi.org/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 30, 2021.