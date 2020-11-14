Miss Sharon Denise KellyJune 10, 1953 - November 9, 2020Miss Sharon Denise Kelly, 67, of Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.Born June 10, 1953 in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Kelly Sr. and Ola Waller Kelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Derek Kelly.Those left to cherish her memories are one son, Quintez Kelly of Gretna, Virginia; two brothers, Tyrone Kelly and Thomas Kelly Jr., both of Gretna, Virginia; one granddaughter, Mariah Kelly; and a host of other relatives and friends.All services for Miss Kelly will be held privately.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.