Sharon Scott Reaves
January 2, 2022
Sharon Scott Reaves went peacefully home to the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the age of 69 with her husband and son by her side. Her hard-fought battle with several serious medical conditions in recent years showed her strength and desire to remain here with those she loved. Though we will miss her, we know she is now in a better place with Jesus.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donald Reaves; son, Scott and wife, Jenny; three grandchildren, Madison, Harper, and Erin; sisters, Joyce, Debra, and Donna; their families and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A short graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Tomlinson/McPherson cemetery in Blackwater, Va. at 12:30 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to Robinette Funeral Home, 696 AJ Osborne Highway, Blackwater VA 24221, or in lieu of flowers make donations to:
God's Pit Crewhttps://godspitcrew.org/
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com
. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Reaves family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 6, 2022.