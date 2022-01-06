Menu
Sharon Scott Reaves
Sharon Scott Reaves

January 2, 2022

Sharon Scott Reaves went peacefully home to the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the age of 69 with her husband and son by her side. Her hard-fought battle with several serious medical conditions in recent years showed her strength and desire to remain here with those she loved. Though we will miss her, we know she is now in a better place with Jesus.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donald Reaves; son, Scott and wife, Jenny; three grandchildren, Madison, Harper, and Erin; sisters, Joyce, Debra, and Donna; their families and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A short graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Tomlinson/McPherson cemetery in Blackwater, Va. at 12:30 p.m.

Flowers may be sent to Robinette Funeral Home, 696 AJ Osborne Highway, Blackwater VA 24221, or in lieu of flowers make donations to:

God's Pit Crew

https://godspitcrew.org/

Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Reaves family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Tomlinson/McPherson cemetery
Blackwater, VA
3 Entries
My condolences to the family. While we went to school together, Sharon was a class ahead of me & I didn't know her as well as I did Joyce. Prayers for you all.
Lois Moorefield Davis
School
January 9, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. We went to school together and lived on the same street growing up. I remember playing with her and her sister Joyce in their playhouse. Sweet memories! Praying for her family.
Janet Teague Hullender
January 9, 2022
Joyce, I am so sorry. Sincere condolences to you and your family.
Vickie Evans Moss
School
January 6, 2022
