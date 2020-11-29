Shelby Jean Falls
February 26, 1940 - November 27, 2020
Shelby Jean Falls of Dry Fork, Va., passed away on November 27, 2020, at the age of 80, while a resident of Stratford House, Danville, Va. She was born on February 26, 1940, in Danville, Va. to the late Frank and Louise Riddle. She was married to the late Willie Ray Falls. Mrs. Falls worked as a Manager for Express Mart prior to her retirement, and was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Falls is survived by a son, Chris Falls (Lynita) of Chatham, Va.; sisters, Faye Boles (Aubrey) of Georgia, and Jeanette Roach (Mack) of Chatham; a brother, George "Eddie" Giles (Sue) of Blairs, Va.; and grandchildren, Jonathan Brown, Christina Falls, and Matthew Falls. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two daughters, Bonnie Kay Brown and Christie Jean Falls; son, Anthony Ray "Bubba" Falls; sister, Barbarie Simpkins; and brother, Kenwood Giles.
To honor the memory of Mrs. Falls, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hollywood Baptist Church, 6405 Callands Rd., Chatham, VA 24531, officiated by the Rev. Terry St. John. A visitation of friends will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 1 until 2 p.m., also at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service at Oak Grove Christian Church Cemetery, 20581 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hollywood Baptist Church Building Fund, 6405 Callands Rd., Chatham, VA 24531.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 147 S Main St, Chatham, VA 24531, is respectfully serving the Falls family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Scott Funeral Home
147 S. Main St., Chatham, VA 24531
