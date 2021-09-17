Sherman "Buddy" Pickard
September 5, 1950 - September 10, 2021
RUFFIN, N.C.
It is with profound sorrow we announce the death of Deacon Sherman "Buddy" Pickard of 3958 Quick Road, Ruffin, N.C., who passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence.
Sherman was the son of the late Edward Pickard and Mary Brown Pickard Cobb born September 5, 1950 in Rockingham County, N.C.
He attended Caswell County High School where he graduated with the class of 1969. He also received a diploma in Funeral Service Education from Stratford Career Institute in Washington, D.C. Also, he was a member of Dan River Masonic Lodge #490.
He was employed with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company prior to his retirement. Also, he was an employee of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home as a Funeral Attendant.
Sherman was a member of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Pelham, N.C. During his time at Red Hill Baptist Church, he served as an Usher, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, member of the Gospel and Senior Choir, Church Custodian and former Chairman of the Deacon Board.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas Cobb; one brother, Reuben Pickard; two stepsisters, Arnette Williamson and Nettie McCain.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Patricia Blackwell Pickard; two sons, Ryan McKeever Pickard of District Heights, Md. and Patrick Corey Pickard of Lynchburg, Va.; three brothers, Edward Pickard (Charlotte) of Ruffin, N.C., Jimmie Pickard (Ida) of Greensboro, N.C. and Larry Pickard (Betty) of Ruffin, N.C.; two stepsisters, Annie Morrow of Greensboro, N.C. and Mary Bolden of Reidsville, N.C.; three sisters-in-law, Jackie Pickard of Ruffin, N.C., Bernice Brown of Greensboro, N.C. and Dorothy Willis of Danville, Va.; three brothers-in-law, James Haywood Blackwell Jr. (Luella) of Norfolk, Va., Ernest Blackwell of Greensboro, N.C. and Christopher Blackwell of Cascade, Va.; nieces; nephews; a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. (Facial Masks are required)
Family visitation and viewing for Deacon Sherman "Buddy" Pickard will be from 10 until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the sanctuary of Red Hill Baptist Church with family arriving at 11 a.m.
Graveside Services will follow on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. in the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Gregory Hopkins will deliver the words comfort. Interment will follow in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Pelham, N.C.
*To View services virtually click on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements for Deacon Sherman "Buddy" Pickard are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home 219 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 17, 2021.