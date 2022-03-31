Sherrill Ray Pickeral
March 22, 1945 - March 28, 2022
Sherrill Ray Pickeral, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center.
Sherrill Pickeral was born on March 22, 1945, in Danville, Va., to the late Rodney and Juanita Pickeral. He lived his entire life in Danville except for the years he served in the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the Vietnam War. Sherrill retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he was a supervisor in the Tuber Department. He was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He was an avid Nascar fan. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. His greatest joys in life were his family and making others laugh with his funny stories.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Lee Pickeral.
He is survived by his loving wife, Delores Haynes Pickeral; his devoted daughter, Lesley Pickeral Farmer and husband, Jeff; and two granddaughters, Alana and Alexa Farmer who were his pride and joy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with The Reverend Susan Hannah officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Burial Park. Military honors will be presented by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 1 until 2:30 p.m. The family will receive family and friends at other times at the residence.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Pickeral family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.