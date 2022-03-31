Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherrill Ray Pickeral
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Sherrill Ray Pickeral

March 22, 1945 - March 28, 2022

Sherrill Ray Pickeral, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center.

Sherrill Pickeral was born on March 22, 1945, in Danville, Va., to the late Rodney and Juanita Pickeral. He lived his entire life in Danville except for the years he served in the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the Vietnam War. Sherrill retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he was a supervisor in the Tuber Department. He was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He was an avid Nascar fan. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. His greatest joys in life were his family and making others laugh with his funny stories.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Lee Pickeral.

He is survived by his loving wife, Delores Haynes Pickeral; his devoted daughter, Lesley Pickeral Farmer and husband, Jeff; and two granddaughters, Alana and Alexa Farmer who were his pride and joy.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with The Reverend Susan Hannah officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Burial Park. Military honors will be presented by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 1 until 2:30 p.m. The family will receive family and friends at other times at the residence.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Pickeral family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
VA
Apr
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.