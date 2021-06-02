Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherry West Dix
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Sherry West Dix

July 7, 1970 - May 30, 2021

Sherry West Dix, 50, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, while a patient at Sovah Health in Danville, Va. She was born in Danville, Va. on July 7, 1970, to Shirley Pruitt West and Jerry Wayne West Sr.

She was married to Gayland Gwynn Dix, who survives, of the residence. Mrs. Dix was disabled but worked all her life as a devoted homemaker for her family. She was a member of Dan River Church in Danville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Dix is survived by her brother, Jerry West Jr. (Leslie); a niece, Delaney West; her special cat, Izzybelle; and special dog, Gypsy Rose.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Dan River Church in Danville, officiated by Pastor Scott Randlett. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Dan River Church.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Dan River Church
VA
Jun
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Dan River Church
Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.