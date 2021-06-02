Sherry West Dix
July 7, 1970 - May 30, 2021
Sherry West Dix, 50, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, while a patient at Sovah Health in Danville, Va. She was born in Danville, Va. on July 7, 1970, to Shirley Pruitt West and Jerry Wayne West Sr.
She was married to Gayland Gwynn Dix, who survives, of the residence. Mrs. Dix was disabled but worked all her life as a devoted homemaker for her family. She was a member of Dan River Church in Danville.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Dix is survived by her brother, Jerry West Jr. (Leslie); a niece, Delaney West; her special cat, Izzybelle; and special dog, Gypsy Rose.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Dan River Church in Danville, officiated by Pastor Scott Randlett. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Dan River Church.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 2, 2021.