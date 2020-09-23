Shirley Brumfield Fisher
April 30, 1955 - September 19, 2020
CHATHAM, Va.
Shirley Brumfield Fisher, age 65, of Chatham, Va., entered into rest peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer surrounded by many friends and family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence in Chatham.
She was born on April 30, 1955, in Campbell County, the daughter of the late Jessie A. Brumfield and the late Callie Haskins Brumfield.
She was a member of Mill Creek Community Church and attended Hollywood Baptist Church. She worked for the Department of Social Services for many years. She will be remembered for her passion of placing foster children in loving homes. She also had a tremendous love for animals, especially Yorkies.
She is survived by her brother, Glenn Brumfield; a nephew, Steve Brumfield; and her loving dogs, Romeo (Lil' Man') and Fiona (Fifi).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Brumfield.
Graveside memorial services will be conducted at Hillcrest Burial Park on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry C. St. John and the Rev. Darrell T. Campbell officiating.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Foster Care Program PCDSS, PO Drawer E Chatham, VA 24531.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is in charge of arrangements. scottfuneralhomechatham.com
.
Scott Funeral Home
147 S. Main St., Chatham, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2020.