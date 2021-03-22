Shirley Baker DunevantSeptember 1, 1949 - March 20, 2021Shirley Baker Dunevant, 71, of Danville, Va., passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday March 20, 2021, at Hospice of Rockingham County's Gibson House, Reidsville, N.C. She was born in Burlington, N.C. on September 1, 1949, to the late Thelma Elizabeth Jackson Baker and the late Roy Junior Baker. She was married to the late James Evans Dunevant Jr.Shirley worked for over 30 years at Dan River, Inc. as an Administrative Assistant, and later worked for Times Fiber in Chatham, Va.She is survived by two sons, Brian Dunevant and wife, Wendy of Dry Fork, Va. and Scott Dunevant and wife, Annie of Greensboro, N.C.; a brother, Ronald Baker of Graham, N.C.; two sisters, Patricia Wrightenberry of Asheville, N.C. and Sandra Carter and husband, Mike of Graham, N.C.; two grandchildren, Ethan Dunevant of Charlottesville, Va. and Caleb Dunevant of Dry Fork, Va. In addition, she is survived by a niece, Anita Orr of Asheville, N.C.Funeral services will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 12:30 until 2 p.m., also at Norris Funeral Services. Interment will follow the funeral at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Danville.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Hospice of Rockingham County – Gibson House, 2150 NC-65, Reidsville, NC 27320.Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540