Shirley Jean Johnson Scott
MILTON, N.C.
Mrs. Shirley Jean Johnson Scott , 61, of 2600 N. Hwy 57, Milton, N.C., died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, due to an automobile accident.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Attendance will be limited to fifty individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family. (Facial Masks are required).
To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 12, 2020.