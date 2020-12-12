Menu
Shirley Jean Johnson Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Shirley Jean Johnson Scott

MILTON, N.C.

Mrs. Shirley Jean Johnson Scott , 61, of 2600 N. Hwy 57, Milton, N.C., died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, due to an automobile accident.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.

Attendance will be limited to fifty individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family. (Facial Masks are required).

To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC
Dec
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you Shirley God has gain another angel , Love Alicia Quivers, (Lisa) and husband Qie
Alicia Quivers
Family
December 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Shirley you was a sweetheart loving, and carrying beautiful woman you will be truly missed until we meet again God has called another angel home my love and prayers to the rest of my family
Alicia Brandon Quivers ( Lisa ) and my husband Que
Family
December 13, 2020
