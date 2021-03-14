Shirley Jean Tucker
March 19, 1937 - March 11, 2021
Shirley Jean Tucker, 83, of Pelham, N.C., passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born on March 19, 1937, in Kingsport, Tenn., to the late William Eugene Hackler and Sarah Smith Hackler.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her husband, Victor Eugene Tucker; daughter, Marianne Tucker; sons, Victor Allan Tucker and Stephen Lee Tucker (Rhonda); sisters, Barbara Hall, Patricia Fielder, and Sandra Wells; grandchildren, Victor Allan Tucker III, Tiffany Tucker, Jarrett Tucker, Daniel Tucker, Diamond Tucker and Stephen Eugene Tucker; and six great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by a sister, Dana Hackler and brother, Warren Hackler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with Elder Theron Hall, and Elder Daren Hall officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 14, 2021.