Dear Family of my darling ,beautiful sweet cousin Shirley,sad for the void that will be left, but her memory will be with us forever,She & all her family were always very special to me .along with you 'Bud' & all the Tucker family of Front Street, The Bagwells ,Tuckers & Uncle Gene & Aunt Katherine must have had good nerves to put up with all of kids gathering together -yet they loved us & we them -so many Happy times 'You all never knew how much I loved all of you ,thought so often about you all Our Dear, Beautiful ,Sweet Shirley is absent from us in body now has a new perfect body -along with more of our loved ones . I am looking forward to meeting all of you soon.no pain ,troubles .trials or death .Give my love to all the family & my prayers are for the healing & loneliness in our hearts now to heal.Looking forward to having a happy reunion in Heaven with all of you, Cousin ,Clarice

Clarice Bagwell-Smith- Moore March 12, 2021