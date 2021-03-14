Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Jean Tucker
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Shirley Jean Tucker

March 19, 1937 - March 11, 2021

Shirley Jean Tucker, 83, of Pelham, N.C., passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born on March 19, 1937, in Kingsport, Tenn., to the late William Eugene Hackler and Sarah Smith Hackler.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her husband, Victor Eugene Tucker; daughter, Marianne Tucker; sons, Victor Allan Tucker and Stephen Lee Tucker (Rhonda); sisters, Barbara Hall, Patricia Fielder, and Sandra Wells; grandchildren, Victor Allan Tucker III, Tiffany Tucker, Jarrett Tucker, Daniel Tucker, Diamond Tucker and Stephen Eugene Tucker; and six great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by a sister, Dana Hackler and brother, Warren Hackler.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with Elder Theron Hall, and Elder Daren Hall officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Norris Funeral Services is respectfully serving the Tucker family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Mar
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending Deepest Sympathy to Shirley´s Family! I worked with Shirley at what was Belk-Leggett at that time. Have many good memories from those days. I worked in credit & customer service & Shirley worked in Ladies Dresses with my daughter during her high school days. So sorry to learn of her death. Prayers & hugs going out to Mary Ann & the rest of the family! I also used to work with Mary Ann at Hanaford.
Patsy Wilkerson
March 15, 2021
Mother & I want to express our sadness of Shirley on earth but know she is one of God's Angels!!!! So enjoyed her at the Eastern Star meetings back in the day. Such a lovely lady!!!!! God bless, you all are in our prayers!!!
Janie Çobb & Doris Turner
March 15, 2021
Dear Family of my darling ,beautiful sweet cousin Shirley,sad for the void that will be left, but her memory will be with us forever,She & all her family were always very special to me .along with you 'Bud' & all the Tucker family of Front Street, The Bagwells ,Tuckers & Uncle Gene & Aunt Katherine must have had good nerves to put up with all of kids gathering together -yet they loved us & we them -so many Happy times 'You all never knew how much I loved all of you ,thought so often about you all Our Dear, Beautiful ,Sweet Shirley is absent from us in body now has a new perfect body -along with more of our loved ones . I am looking forward to meeting all of you soon.no pain ,troubles .trials or death .Give my love to all the family & my prayers are for the healing & loneliness in our hearts now to heal.Looking forward to having a happy reunion in Heaven with all of you, Cousin ,Clarice
Clarice Bagwell-Smith- Moore
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results