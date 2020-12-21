Menu
Spencer "Gene" Adkins
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Spencer "Gene" Adkins

June 5, 1938 - December 19, 2020

Spencer Eugene Adkins "Gene", 82 of Danville, departed this life on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Sovah Health- Danville after battling COVID-19 for the past month.

Gene was born in Ferrum, Va. on June 5, 1938, a son of the late Spencer Edward Adkins and Belva Sloan Adkins.

Gene retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 27 years of service. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed his yearly trips to Florida. He was a member of the Goodyear Retires Club, the Improved Order of Redman Poquoson Tribe # 124. He was of the Baptist faith.

On March 29, 1997 he married the love of his life, Brenda Salmon Adkins, who survives. They enjoyed many years of traveling the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Survivors also include two sons, Keith Adkins, Ronnie Adkins (Cindy); a stepson, Zachary Salmon (Vicki); a step-daughter, Tondya Hoyer; his beloved three sisters, Barbara Craig, Linda Hilliard (Wayne), Wanda Riddle; a special granddaughter, Jessica Reavis; four grandsons; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a special cousin, Mike Adkins (Sue).

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Harry A. Craig Jr. and Mike Riddle.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Billy Hedrick.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to God's Pit Crew or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Adkins family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brenda, I am extremely sorry of the loss of your love one. You and the family are continually in my prayers.
Juanita Edwards
December 28, 2020
WE are praying for Barbara and the family. we pray for God's comfort and peace for all of you.
Barbara and Keith Herber
December 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sheila Ingram
December 22, 2020
Deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy prayers be with.
Kathy Edwards Hamlett
December 21, 2020
