Spencer "Gene" Adkins
June 5, 1938 - December 19, 2020
Spencer Eugene Adkins "Gene", 82 of Danville, departed this life on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Sovah Health- Danville after battling COVID-19 for the past month.
Gene was born in Ferrum, Va. on June 5, 1938, a son of the late Spencer Edward Adkins and Belva Sloan Adkins.
Gene retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 27 years of service. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed his yearly trips to Florida. He was a member of the Goodyear Retires Club, the Improved Order of Redman Poquoson Tribe # 124. He was of the Baptist faith.
On March 29, 1997 he married the love of his life, Brenda Salmon Adkins, who survives. They enjoyed many years of traveling the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Survivors also include two sons, Keith Adkins, Ronnie Adkins (Cindy); a stepson, Zachary Salmon (Vicki); a step-daughter, Tondya Hoyer; his beloved three sisters, Barbara Craig, Linda Hilliard (Wayne), Wanda Riddle; a special granddaughter, Jessica Reavis; four grandsons; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a special cousin, Mike Adkins (Sue).
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Harry A. Craig Jr. and Mike Riddle.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Billy Hedrick.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to God's Pit Crew or to a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Adkins family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 21, 2020.