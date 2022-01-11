Stephen Dillard Atkinson
Stephen Dillard Atkinson of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1952, to Iris Harvey Atkinson and the late S. D. Atkinson Jr. in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Angeles Perez Atkinson.
In addition to his wife and mother, Stephen is survived by his sister, Annette Atkinson; his brothers, Donald Atkinson and J. R. Atkinson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large family of in-laws in Mexico. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his first wife, Linda Clayton Atkinson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Minister Hershel Stone and the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services' Scott Chapel in Chatham. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services' Scott Chapel, 147 South Main Street, Chatham, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Atkinson family. Online condolences may be made at https://www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 11, 2022.