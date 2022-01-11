Menu
Stephen Dillard Atkinson
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Stephen Dillard Atkinson

Stephen Dillard Atkinson of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1952, to Iris Harvey Atkinson and the late S. D. Atkinson Jr. in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Angeles Perez Atkinson.

In addition to his wife and mother, Stephen is survived by his sister, Annette Atkinson; his brothers, Donald Atkinson and J. R. Atkinson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large family of in-laws in Mexico. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his first wife, Linda Clayton Atkinson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Minister Hershel Stone and the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services' Scott Chapel in Chatham. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services' Scott Chapel, 147 South Main Street, Chatham, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Atkinson family. Online condolences may be made at https://www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street, Chatham, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my sincere sympathies and condolences. May the love, the joy and the wonderful memories you shared with Stephen help to console and sustain you during this period of grief and in the passing of time.
Gene R. Collins
Family
January 12, 2022
Extending our thoughts and prayers to all the Atkinson family. Steve is forever in our hearts. Much love, Randy & Val
Randy & Valerie Hostetler
Family
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my prayers.
Ginny Foster
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. The passing of a family is never easy and the missing never goes away. My heart goes out to each of you.
Gwen Easley Willock
Friend
January 11, 2022
Love and Prayers to my dear friend Angeles in the lose of her dear Steve! May God wrap you in His love!
Margaret Shelton
Friend
January 11, 2022
