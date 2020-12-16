I could write a book about my memories with Steve, cause there was so many. He loved people and gave so much of his life to help others. The world has lost a great man and friend. Working EMS calls always seemed to go much smoother with Steve on the ambulance. With love to my friend, I say goodbye, until we meet again in Heaven. Heartfelt condolences to his family.

Roy Lautenbach Friend December 17, 2020