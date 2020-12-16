Stephen Bryan Hastings Sr.
Stephen "Steve" Bryan Hastings Sr. of Dry Fork, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born on November 9, 1955, to the late Ida Shelton Hastings and the late Ralph Hastings in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Evans Hastings.
Steve was a member of Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church, and the former captain and member of the Chatham Rescue Squad for over 20 years. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber for over 25 years, and prior to his retirement, he worked as a registered nurse with Roman Eagle for four years.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his son, Stephen Bryan Hastings Jr. (Amie) of Danville, Virginia; his daughter, Michelle Hastings Blake (Matt) of Rustburg, Virginia; his brother, Ralph Eugene Hastings (Debra) of Danville, Virginia; his sisters, Susan H. Pritchett (Drake) of Danville, Virginia, and Wanda H. Durham (Danny) of Burlington, North Carolina; his mother-in-law, Nancy Evans of Dry Fork, Virginia; and his granddaughter, Sarah Grace Hastings.
A graveside service will be held at the Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery (16300 Mt Cross Rd, Dry Fork, VA 24549) on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. A visitation will be held at the home of Mike and Judy Hearp (4000 Bridgewood Dr, Danville, Virginia) on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. For the safety of the family and visitors, it is requested that all visitors wear face masks while at the home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Chatham Rescue Squad (434-432-8827) and the Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund (434-724-6500).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hastings family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 16, 2020.