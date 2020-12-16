Menu
Stephen Bryan Hastings Sr.
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Stephen Bryan Hastings Sr.

Stephen "Steve" Bryan Hastings Sr. of Dry Fork, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born on November 9, 1955, to the late Ida Shelton Hastings and the late Ralph Hastings in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Evans Hastings.

Steve was a member of Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church, and the former captain and member of the Chatham Rescue Squad for over 20 years. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber for over 25 years, and prior to his retirement, he worked as a registered nurse with Roman Eagle for four years.

In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his son, Stephen Bryan Hastings Jr. (Amie) of Danville, Virginia; his daughter, Michelle Hastings Blake (Matt) of Rustburg, Virginia; his brother, Ralph Eugene Hastings (Debra) of Danville, Virginia; his sisters, Susan H. Pritchett (Drake) of Danville, Virginia, and Wanda H. Durham (Danny) of Burlington, North Carolina; his mother-in-law, Nancy Evans of Dry Fork, Virginia; and his granddaughter, Sarah Grace Hastings.

A graveside service will be held at the Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery (16300 Mt Cross Rd, Dry Fork, VA 24549) on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. A visitation will be held at the home of Mike and Judy Hearp (4000 Bridgewood Dr, Danville, Virginia) on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. For the safety of the family and visitors, it is requested that all visitors wear face masks while at the home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Chatham Rescue Squad (434-432-8827) and the Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund (434-724-6500).

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hastings family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery
16300 Mt Cross Rd, Dry Fork, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I could write a book about my memories with Steve, cause there was so many. He loved people and gave so much of his life to help others. The world has lost a great man and friend. Working EMS calls always seemed to go much smoother with Steve on the ambulance. With love to my friend, I say goodbye, until we meet again in Heaven. Heartfelt condolences to his family.
Roy Lautenbach
Friend
December 17, 2020
My sympathy to Vickie and the family. I lost a life-long Pal. Steve was one of the smartest men that I have ever met. I know that his wonderful voice will strengthen the Heavenly choir.
Dewey Yeatts
December 16, 2020
With deep sympathy and continued prayers. I will miss hearing Steve sing.
Melvin Austin
December 16, 2020
