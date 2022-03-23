Stephen B. Walley
On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Stephen Brian Walley, 79, passed away from this earth into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born in Edon, Ohio, on August 12, 1942, to Bernard James and Ruth Dunlap Walley. He was raised in Edgerton, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Jim, John, and Jerry Walley, all of Ohio; and a brother-in-law, David Saunders of Martinsville, Va.
Mr. Walley is survived by his wife of 55 years, Melody Saunders Walley of the home; son, Brian S. Walley (Ginger) of Leasburg, Va.; daughter, Stephanie W. Delcore (Scott) of Stafford, Va.; four grandchildren, Madi and Aiden Walley, and Riley and Ryder Delcore; his sister, Kathy W. Grant (Dan) of Butler, Indiana; brother-in-law, L. Samuel Saunders and fiancée, Kathy Lester, of Danville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Kathy Saunders-Robertson (Ben) of Martinsville, Va.
Also left to remember him are many nieces and nephews of Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia, along with his fur baby, ZZ.
Prior to his retirement and move to Ringgold; Mr. Walley had a passion for sports, teaching, coaching and supporting young people in his former community of Sterling, Virginia. Mr. Walley has attended Ringgold Baptist Church for the last 24 years.
Followings his wishes, there will be no funeral, but a family and friends' celebration of life that will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Ringgold Baptist Church, 4620 Ringgold Church Rd., Ringgold, VA 24586.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Walley family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 23, 2022.