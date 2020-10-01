Steve Clifton Satterfield
June 30, 1959 - September 28, 2020
Steve Clifton Satterfield of Halifax, Va., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Halifax County on June 30, 1959 and was 61 years of age.
He was the son of Naomi Farthing Satterfield and the late Louis Clifton Satterfield. He was married Dorothy Wenzel Satterfield who survives.
He was a member of Dan River Baptist Church. Steve retired from Century Link as a technician. He was a member of Cherry Hill Sportsman Club, Dryburg Country Club, he was also an avid griller and hunter. Steve never met a stranger. He loved everybody and everybody loved him. He had the most warm and welcoming smile and if you ever had one of his bear hugs, you will never forget it.
Steve C. Satterfield is survived by his mother, Naomi F. Satterfield; his wife, Dorothy Wenzel Satterfield of Halifax; children, Karen Hawley of South Boston,
Brian Keith Satterfield of Alton; his beloved dog and best friend, Toby L. Satterfield; stepchildren, Anne Green (Jeff) of Raleigh, Daniel McDonald (Catherine Clardy) of South Boston; grandchildren, Khali, Kayden, Kamden and Kayson Hawley; brother, David Satterfield (Luci) of Danville; nieces and nephews; Amanda Hartman, Josh Luffman, Holly Satterfield and Mark Satterfield.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dan River Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Gibson and the Rev. Vance Midgett officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Powell Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will receive friends at his home, 1220 Cowford Rd., Halifax, Va.
For memorials please consider Halifax Dog Squad, P.P. Box 418, South Boston, VA 24592, or Halifax County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 1891, Halifax, VA 24558.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.