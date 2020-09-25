Steven Griffin



August 4, 1959 - September 19, 2020



Steven James Griffin Sr., 61, of Danville Va., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born August 4, 1959. Steven leaves behind a wife and three children, three grandchildren, 16 brothers and sisters; a special thanks for Larry Vanderpool, Albert Vanderpool, and Curtis Robertson.



A grave side memorial service will be held at Hitesburg Baptist church in south Boston Va., on October 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Also, he is survived by his mother in law, Mary Dean. He was preceded in death by two sisters; and an infant son. Following the memorial service, a cook out will be held at Coates recreation in Danville Va.

