Submit an Obituary
Steven Griffin
1959 - 2020
Steven Griffin

August 4, 1959 - September 19, 2020

Steven James Griffin Sr., 61, of Danville Va., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born August 4, 1959. Steven leaves behind a wife and three children, three grandchildren, 16 brothers and sisters; a special thanks for Larry Vanderpool, Albert Vanderpool, and Curtis Robertson.

A grave side memorial service will be held at Hitesburg Baptist church in south Boston Va., on October 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Also, he is survived by his mother in law, Mary Dean. He was preceded in death by two sisters; and an infant son. Following the memorial service, a cook out will be held at Coates recreation in Danville Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hitesburg Baptist church
, south Boston, Virginia
