Steven Hancock
November 8, 1961 - December 4, 2020
Mr. Steven Hancock, age 59, of Pelham, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Duke University Hospital Raleigh, in Raleigh, N.C.
He was born on November 8, 1961, in Danville, Va., to Edith Hutchinson Hancock and the late Dexter Hancock Jr. Mr. Hancock worked for English Construction Company and he attended The Tabernacle.
He is survived by his mother, Edith Hancock, of the residence; brothers, Dexter William "Billy" Hancock III and Timothy Jon Hancock (Sheila); nephews, Dexter Hancock III and Jeremy Hancock; niece, Krystal Hancock; step nephew, Jason McKinney; step niece, Amber Kennon; and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Mr. Hancock was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Tammy Hancock.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with Dr. Danny Campbell officiating.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hancock family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 6, 2020.