Steven "Steve" Bradley Yates
Steven "Steve" Bradley Yates, 61, of Rockton, Pa., passed away during the evening hours of Saturday, December 25, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Steve was born on June 17, 1960, to the late James Arnold and Anna Linda (Geer) Yates in Brookville, Pa. He graduated from Vo-Tech in Reynoldsville, Pa., with the class of 1978. Steven married Tracy Lee Swatsworth on June 9, 1979, in Reynoldsville, Pa., Tracy survives him. He worked as a service technician for Ingersoll Rand manufacturing company. Steve was a hardworking man and outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Above all else, Steve loved his family and had a special place in his heart for the children in his life.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by one son, Michael Steven (April) Yates; three siblings, David (Becky) Yates, Sandi (Yates) Schuckers, and Jeanne (Yates) Foy; four grandchildren, Jaten Michael Yates, Blaine Thomas Yates, Peyton Bridges Lawson, and Steve's namesake, Courtland Bradley Yates; and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in passing by his parents, James Arnold and Anna Linda Yates.
Family and friends received on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service followed the visitation, beginning at 1 p.m. Interment was held at Knoxdale Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Knoxdale, Jefferson Co., Pa.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 31, 2021.