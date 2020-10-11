Susan L. Davis
July 30, 1965 - October 8, 2020
Susan Lisa Davis, 55, of 138 Charles Towe Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past ten years.
Susan was born on July 30, 1965, in Danville, Va., a daughter of Edward Allan "Al" Davis and Judith S. Davis of Ruffin, N.C. She spent all of her life in the Danville area, where she graduated from Averett University. She went on to work as a computer technologist for the City of Danville and Vanity Fair. Susan enjoyed golfing with her friends Betty White and Anna Craik. She also loved her faithful companions, Cloe, Reecie and Bella.
In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her sisters, Sherri D. Godsey and husband, Mike, of Statesville, N.C., and Donna Marie Davis of Georgetown, Ky.; her niece, Olivia Yvonne Godsey; and great aunts, Frances Schneider of Fredericksburg, Va., and Yvonne Williams of Winston-Salem, N.C.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel and at other times will be at the residence of her parents, 9241 NC Hwy 700, Ruffin, NC 27236.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or to the Danville Humane Society.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Davis family.
