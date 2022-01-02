Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvia Griffith Gray
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Sylvia Griffith Gray

December 30, 2021

Sylvia Griffith Gray, age 82 of Cascade, Va. passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on December 27, 1939, in Pittsylvania County to the late Lee Edward "Eddie" Griffith and the late Minnie Chattin Griffith.

Ms. Gray was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and she enjoyed cooking, especially while wearing her flipflops. She will be remembered for how she loved and lived life to its fullest, surrounded by her extended family.

She is survived by two daughters; Maria G. Runyon and her husband, J.B. of Holly Ridge, N.C., and Paula Phillips of Ithaca, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Erin Runyon, Greyson Runyon, Levi Phillips, and Olivia Phillips; one sister, Faye Smith of Cascade, and one brother; Leon Griffith of Cascade.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Gray was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Madeline Phillips.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, with the Rev. Wayne Mayberry officiating.. A visitation will take place prior to the funeral, from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Cascade Baptist Church Cemetery.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Jan
4
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Prayers for family and friends. Sylvia was always such a caring person. She definitely will be missed and loved her family dearly and from her post enjoyed her times with them all.
Edna Ogle Dameron
Friend
January 3, 2022
So shocked to see this! I had no idea. So sorry to hear this. She was a person who loved life for sure. Rest in Peace, Sylvia
Rosemary Turpin Bennett
Family
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results