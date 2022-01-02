Sylvia Griffith Gray
December 30, 2021
Sylvia Griffith Gray, age 82 of Cascade, Va. passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on December 27, 1939, in Pittsylvania County to the late Lee Edward "Eddie" Griffith and the late Minnie Chattin Griffith.
Ms. Gray was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and she enjoyed cooking, especially while wearing her flipflops. She will be remembered for how she loved and lived life to its fullest, surrounded by her extended family.
She is survived by two daughters; Maria G. Runyon and her husband, J.B. of Holly Ridge, N.C., and Paula Phillips of Ithaca, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Erin Runyon, Greyson Runyon, Levi Phillips, and Olivia Phillips; one sister, Faye Smith of Cascade, and one brother; Leon Griffith of Cascade.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Gray was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Madeline Phillips.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, with the Rev. Wayne Mayberry officiating.. A visitation will take place prior to the funeral, from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Cascade Baptist Church Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 2, 2022.