Sylvia Charlene Wann
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Sylvia Charlene Wann

September 8, 1935 - March 12, 2021

Mrs. Sylvia Charlene Wann, age 85, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Danville.

Mrs. Wann was born on September 8, 1935 in Danville, VA, to the late Grady Scearce and Carrie Walker Scearce. She lived her life in Danville where she was a loving homemaker and a member of Tree of Life Ministries.

Mrs. Wann is survived by her children, Susan Lee and Jack Wann (Laura Ann); grandson, Andrew Wann; and sisters, Mildred Hague and Margie Warren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wann was predeceased by her loving husband, Melvin Johnson Wann; brothers, Grady, Johnny, Harold, Lawrence; and sisters, Alease and Barbara.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with her nephew, Jimmy Barts officiating.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Wann family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May GOD GIVE THE FAMILY WITH HIS COMFORT AND PEACE
Steven martin
March 14, 2021
So sorry. Praying for the family.
Sandra Swicegood Crider
March 14, 2021
