Sylvia Charlene Wann
September 8, 1935 - March 12, 2021
Mrs. Sylvia Charlene Wann, age 85, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Danville.
Mrs. Wann was born on September 8, 1935 in Danville, VA, to the late Grady Scearce and Carrie Walker Scearce. She lived her life in Danville where she was a loving homemaker and a member of Tree of Life Ministries.
Mrs. Wann is survived by her children, Susan Lee and Jack Wann (Laura Ann); grandson, Andrew Wann; and sisters, Mildred Hague and Margie Warren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wann was predeceased by her loving husband, Melvin Johnson Wann; brothers, Grady, Johnny, Harold, Lawrence; and sisters, Alease and Barbara.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with her nephew, Jimmy Barts officiating.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Wann family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 14, 2021.