Terry Neal Whitt
Terry Neal Whitt of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away on December 25, 2021, at the age of 53. He was born on January 28, 1968, to Kay Francis Roberts Whitt and Nelson Leroy Whitt in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Rhonda Jean Whitt.
Terry worked as a GIS coordinator for Pittsylvania County and worked as a corner marshal for VIR which he considered his second family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his daughter, Shelley-Jean Whitt of Dry Fork, Virginia; his brother, Jerry Lee Whitt of Apollo Pennsylvania; his father-in-law, Ronald Crabb (Tina) of Danville, Virginia; and his sister-in-law Heather Waldron of Christiansburg, Virginia. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Shirley Crabb.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Gerald Kelly officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 6 until 6:45 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church Men's Ministry Program, 3612 Dry Fork Rd, Dry Fork, VA 24549.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Whitt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 29, 2021.