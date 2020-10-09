Thelma Baynes Harris
August 25, 1930 - October 5, 2020
Thelma Baynes Harris, 90, of 16075 Green Bay St., Haymarket, Va., passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Manassas, Va.
Born August 25, 1930, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Vannie Baynes. She was married to the late Winstead Harris Sr.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Jacquelyn Jones, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Family visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service. Due to the constraints of public gathering a viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of ten people at a time, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Harris Family.
