Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma H. Fitzgerald
1916 - 2021
BORN
1916
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Thelma H. Fitzgerald

December 3, 1916 - June 26, 2021

Ms. Thelma Fitzgerald, 104, of Java, Va., transitioned into eternal glory on June 26, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on December 3, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Addie Anderson Harston. She was married to George E. Fitzgerald, who preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memories are her four devoted daughters, Ruth F. Glass, Gloria Townes (David), Thelma F. Cypress, and Joyce M. Fitzgerald, all of Java, Va.; four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A public viewing for Ms. Fitzgerald will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, in Java, Va., Pastor Antonel A. Myler, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park, in Danville, Va.

Mask are required and social distancing will be observed during the viewing and funeral services.

The Fitzgerald family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
Gretna,, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church
Java, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Miller Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We send our condolences James Wimbish and family.
Blair Donald Davis
Family
July 28, 2021
Our condolences to the family she will be missed and we are glad we were able to meet her during our reunions over the years. She was truly a blessing. We'll keep you all in our prayers. Charlene & Robert and the boys. Naples, Italy....Be well and God Bless you all.
The White Family
Family
July 6, 2021
Ruth I just saw where your beautiful mom passed. Now I know where you and your sisters got your good looks from. I also remember some of the funny stories you told about your mom when we worked together at Lorillard Tob. Co. I just realized she was born the same year as my mom but I lost her at age 61, so I"m sure you all cherish the many years you had with her. My prayers are with you at this time.
Joan D Moore
Other
June 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family during this temporary separation from your love one.
Leroy J Tompkins
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results