Thelma H. FitzgeraldDecember 3, 1916 - June 26, 2021Ms. Thelma Fitzgerald, 104, of Java, Va., transitioned into eternal glory on June 26, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.Born on December 3, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Addie Anderson Harston. She was married to George E. Fitzgerald, who preceded her in death.Left to cherish her memories are her four devoted daughters, Ruth F. Glass, Gloria Townes (David), Thelma F. Cypress, and Joyce M. Fitzgerald, all of Java, Va.; four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.A public viewing for Ms. Fitzgerald will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, in Java, Va., Pastor Antonel A. Myler, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park, in Danville, Va.Mask are required and social distancing will be observed during the viewing and funeral services.The Fitzgerald family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home.