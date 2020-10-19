Thelma Marie Henderson
October 9, 1927 - October 17, 2020
Thelma Marie Henderson of South Boston, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on October 9, 1927 in Halifax County to the late Walker and Maude McSherry Henderson.Thelma was a good Christian woman who was known for her chocolate pies and wonderful sense of humor. She was a member at Olive Branch United Methodist Church.
Thelma is survived by her sister, Mildred Solomon; her nephews, Ralph Williams and Leigh Henderson; nieces, Carolyn Murray, Sandra Loftis, Susan Brown, Sherry Abbott, Brenda Richie, Donna Shannon, and Deanie Pittard. She was also survived by her best friend and cousin, Peggy Ann Murray, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Henderson. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents as well as three sisters and three brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20 at Olive Branch UMC Cemetery with the Reverend Betty Marshall officiating.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 19, 2020.