Thomas Averett Adkins
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Thomas Averett Adkins

May 18, 1944 - January 5, 2022

Thomas Averett Adkins, 77, of Martinsville, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on May 18, 1944, to the late Lee Robert Adkins and Arlie Marie Harvey Adkins. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Adkins Graham; brother, Dale Adkins; and daughter, Joyce Hill.

Tommy was a member of Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a proud father and grandfather who enjoyed sharing time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Adkins and his pet dog, Andy of the home; children, Tammy Wilson (Sonny), Kim Adkins, and Thomas Adkins (Tracey); stepson, Rusty Spence (Cori); sister, Carolyn Roach (Ernest); and brother, Robert Adkins (Paulette). Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Kristina Deal Partner (Josh), Alisha Morrison (Jordan), Amanda Adkins, Matthew Adkins, Skyler Spence, Heather Hill, Jamie Hill, and Chance Hill; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Marcia Self.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and also one hour prior to the funeral from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastors Mike Harp, Chris Brown, and Janet McGhee officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. The family also will be receiving friends at the home of his son, Thomas Adkins, 35 Rockshire Drive, Martinsville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity or church of your choice in remembrance of Tommy.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Adkins family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Jan
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Jan
11
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wrote a message but it didn't post so I'm trying again. I'm so sorry about Tommy. I'm also sorry I couldn't be with you. My health is not good. Tommy was a great cousin who I didn't get to see much. My prayers are with you all. I know he is in heaven with Dale and the rest of the family. He loved God so much. Remember all the good memories and smile. RIP Tommy until we meet again. Ellen Boaz Pruitt cousin
Ellen Boaz Pruitt
January 13, 2022
Mr. Adkins was a former patient of mine. He and his wife Beth have been such a blessing to me, and I am so thankful that God brought us together. Mr. Adkins prayed for me, with me and never lost his faith. I am a better person because of him, and I will miss him and Beth so much. I know he is in a better place rejoicing and in no more pain. You are missed dearly, but you will never be far from my mind. Until we meet again my dear friend, watch over each and everyone of us. Much love, hugs and prayers to Beth and the family for peace and comfort.
CYNTHIA SYKES
Friend
January 13, 2022
Beth, so sorry for your loss
Kathy Duncan
January 9, 2022
