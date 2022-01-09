Thomas Averett Adkins
May 18, 1944 - January 5, 2022
Thomas Averett Adkins, 77, of Martinsville, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on May 18, 1944, to the late Lee Robert Adkins and Arlie Marie Harvey Adkins. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Adkins Graham; brother, Dale Adkins; and daughter, Joyce Hill.
Tommy was a member of Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a proud father and grandfather who enjoyed sharing time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Adkins and his pet dog, Andy of the home; children, Tammy Wilson (Sonny), Kim Adkins, and Thomas Adkins (Tracey); stepson, Rusty Spence (Cori); sister, Carolyn Roach (Ernest); and brother, Robert Adkins (Paulette). Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Kristina Deal Partner (Josh), Alisha Morrison (Jordan), Amanda Adkins, Matthew Adkins, Skyler Spence, Heather Hill, Jamie Hill, and Chance Hill; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Marcia Self.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and also one hour prior to the funeral from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastors Mike Harp, Chris Brown, and Janet McGhee officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. The family also will be receiving friends at the home of his son, Thomas Adkins, 35 Rockshire Drive, Martinsville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity or church of your choice in remembrance of Tommy.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Adkins family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.