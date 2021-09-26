Menu
Thomas Morris Darkis
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Thomas Morris Darkis

Thomas Morris Darkis , 90, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 19, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1931, in Durham, N.C., to the late Frederick Randolph Darkis and Mildred Morris Darkis.

He was a graduate of Duke University , served in the army and had a long career in pharmaceutical sales. Tom was a lifetime member of the Methodist faith and a Bible scholar. He valued hard work and loved his family. He spent his retirement visiting family and playing golf at the Danville Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, Frances "Fran" Mackie Darkis; a son, Thomas R. Darkis and wife, Judi; a daughter, Elizabeth M. Pyszka and husband, Michael; a daughter, Nancy M Darkis; eight grandchildren, Gordon Darkis and wife Sarah, Victor Pyszka, Kevin Pyszka and wife, Kayla, Bryce Darkis, Ryan Pyszka, Carly Darkis, Olivia Emrick, and Tula Emrick. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara L Blake. He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick R. Darkis Jr.

A private family memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers or food, any memorials should be given to Danville Life Saving Crew.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Darkis family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com,


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
