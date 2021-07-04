Menu
Thomas William Gilbert Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Thomas William Gilbert Sr.

December 13, 1945 - July 1, 2021

Thomas William Gilbert Sr., 75, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Thomas was born on December 13, 1945, to the late Bertha Buntin Gilbert Hudgins and the late Bernard William Gilbert. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Wylie Hudgins.

Tom was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend to many. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, Post 647 and the American Legion Post, 1097. Tom was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and had worked at Intertape for over twenty years.

He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Molly Gilbert; children, Thomas Gilbert Jr. (Nicole) of Greeley, Colorado, daughter, Robin Alderson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kimberly Keenan (Chris), Randy Shelton, and Ricky Hill (Kim); grandchildren, Ellen Alderson, Kamber Lee, Kerri Lee, Kirra Lee, and Henry Thomas Gilbert; great-granddaughters, Arwen and Margaux; sister, Linda Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Hopewell United Methodist Church.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Hopewell United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Molly so sorry to hear of Tommy's passings, loss my husband 5 years ago , be blessed
Patricia bartee Johnson
July 9, 2021
Molly I am praying for you and your family. I am so saddened by this news and know he will be missed by all that knew him. You and Tom were special people to me and I am blessed to have known him, May God be with you all. Please let me know what I can do for you,
Frances Sam
July 8, 2021
My prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time.
Pam Ford
Family
July 6, 2021
To molly and the children our condolences at this sad time. We will miss Tom and his friendship in the many silly games we played.
Rodger,Jerry,and the rest of your friends across the green felt.
Friend
July 5, 2021
Robin: I am so sorry to hear about Tommy. I miss seeing you and him. May GOD Bless you all at this time.
Joe Doss
Friend
July 4, 2021
Linda and family, I am very sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. May God be with you through this. Cousin Judy
Judy Buntin Meadows
Family
July 4, 2021
Dear Molly and family, I am so sorry to learn of Tommy's passing. I will miss my cousin who I considered the philosopher of our family. You and your family are ever in my prayers, my thoughts, and on my heart. With love, Lois
Lois Taylor
Family
July 3, 2021
Condolences to the family on the loss of their loved one. I am so very very sorry.
Joan Hastings
July 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. Prayers for all the family.
Cynthia Cockran
July 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wanda Hancock
Family
July 3, 2021
Molly you and your Family are in my Prayers .
Christie Brunswick
July 3, 2021
Molly and family, we are so sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. He will truly be missed! I will miss our conversations while he drank his morning coffee daily at the store. Tom was a brilliant and very intelligent gentleman. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Bobby, Jamie, Kayla Pleasant
July 3, 2021
