Thomas William Gilbert Sr.
December 13, 1945 - July 1, 2021
Thomas William Gilbert Sr., 75, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Thomas was born on December 13, 1945, to the late Bertha Buntin Gilbert Hudgins and the late Bernard William Gilbert. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Wylie Hudgins.
Tom was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend to many. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, Post 647 and the American Legion Post, 1097. Tom was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and had worked at Intertape for over twenty years.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Molly Gilbert; children, Thomas Gilbert Jr. (Nicole) of Greeley, Colorado, daughter, Robin Alderson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kimberly Keenan (Chris), Randy Shelton, and Ricky Hill (Kim); grandchildren, Ellen Alderson, Kamber Lee, Kerri Lee, Kirra Lee, and Henry Thomas Gilbert; great-granddaughters, Arwen and Margaux; sister, Linda Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 4, 2021.