Thomas Ervin Huffman
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Thomas Ervin Huffman

December 11, 1960 - September 13, 2021

Mr. Thomas Ervin Huffman, age 60, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Mr. Huffman was born on December 11, 1960, in Providence, North Carolina, to the late Willie Huffman and Mary Huffman. He was employed with Chatmoss Cablevision as a lineman technician and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Huffman is survived by his loving wife, Debra Matherly Huffman; children, Mary Carter (Adam Smith) and Keith Matherly; grandchildren, Stephanie Carter, Jackson Carter, and Thomas Matherly; siblings, Bobby Ray Huffman, Harold Wayne Huffman, Shirley Huffman, and Edward Lee Huffman.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Huffman was predeceased by his son, Thomas Edward Huffman, and siblings, Tina Lewis Huffman, Willie Junior Huffman, and Michael Huffman.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Ron Pruitt officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence (801 Peach Orchard Road, Axton, Virginia 24054). Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Huffman family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy. Your family is in our prayers. He will be missed.
Paul and Shirley Yarus
September 16, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers for the family. Sorry for your loss."Tuey" was an inspiration to us all.
Danny and Brenda Burnett
September 16, 2021
