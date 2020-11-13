Thomas Perry Barrett
Thomas Perry Barrett, 71, of Danville, husband of Ava Ireson Barrett, joined the church triumphant on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Tom was born on January 20, 1949. He was a son of the late Thomas Jackson Barrett and Dorothy Perry Barrett.
Tom was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, Elder, Sunday school teacher and on various other committees. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a BS in 1971 and an MEd in 1976. He was a teacher in Prince William County for six years before returning to Danville where he worked for Danville Public Schools for an additional 33 years.
Tom was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Danville. His interests included beekeeping, gardening, woodworking, photography, printing, teaching, auditing classes at Averett University, spending time with his family especially at Sunset Beach, N.C. and walking his granddog Ellie. Tom's favorite color was plaid.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Katherine Barrett Lewis and her husband, Mike, Elizabeth Barrett and Rebecca Barrett; three grandsons, Jackson Boles, Shaffer Boles and Nate Lewis. Also surviving are his brother, Kelly Barrett and wife, Peggy; his brothers-in-law, Harry Ireson and wife, Melissa, Paul Ireson and wife, Lisa; and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and family.
Tom was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541. In keeping with CDC Guidelines and the safety of the family, we ask that you please wear a mask and social distance.
If you are uncomfortable being present for the service, please know the family understands and covets your prayers during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, or to the First Presbyterian Church Outlook Bible Class.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Barrett family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 13, 2020.