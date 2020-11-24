Thomas Wayne Arthur
February 15, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Thomas Wayne Arthur, 81, of 1460 Dodson Rd., Blairs, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the last few months.
Thomas was born in Danville, Va., on February 15, 1939, son of the late James Thomas Arthur and Alice Blanch Rakes Arthur. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and obtained rank of Captain. He went on to receive two Bachelors of Science Degrees, one in engineering and the other in mechanical engineering and then went on to get his Masters in engineering all at Virginia Tech. After college, Thomas owned and operated Danville Communication Center. He had previously owned, Piedmont Fire and Security and Danville Telephone Services.
Thomas was an active member of the community, he was a member of the German Club, Va. Tobacco Commission, Danville Golf Club, and he was chairman of the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee for over 19 years. He attended West Main Baptist Church.
On June 15, 1991, he married Brenda Sledd Arthur who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by daughter, Mary Elizabeth Arthur Hill of Danville, Va.; son, James Penn Arthur and wife, Jenny, of Catawba, Va.; and granddaughter, Rachel Marie Hylton of Danville, Va.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Lee Penn Arthur; a sister, Wanda Marie Arthur Brooks; and brother, William Thomas Conner.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home and at other times the family will be at the residence, 1460 Dodson Rd., Blairs, VA 24527.
Memorial donations can be made to Blairs Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 242, Blairs VA 24527.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Arthur family.
Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.