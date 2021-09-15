Tim McGregor
September 11, 1961 - September 12, 2021
Timothy Mark McGregor, 60, of 143 Meadowbrook Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Tim was born in Danville, Va. son of Eunice Faye Moschler Chism (James Chism).
Tim worked in the Maintenance Department for Dan River Inc. and was a member of North Main Baptist Church. He was an avid motorcycle rider.
On December 18, 2004 he married, Estela Mary McGregor, who survives of the residence.
Survivors include two sons, Dustun Rane McGregor (Sarah), Cody Dylan McGregor; two brothers, Jeff McGregor (Eva), Randy Barber; two sisters, Andrea Conard (Danny), Debra Fugate (Randy); three grandchildren, Emma Cathleen McGregor, Chloee Rayne McGregor, Jax Ryker McGregor; and his faithful companion, Tennessee.
He was predeceased by his grandparents that raised him, Fred and Ethel Dove Moschler.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Greenfield Baptist Church, 384 Fairmont Rd Gretna, Va.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the McGregor family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 15, 2021.