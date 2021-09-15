Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tim McGregor
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Tim McGregor

September 11, 1961 - September 12, 2021

Timothy Mark McGregor, 60, of 143 Meadowbrook Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Tim was born in Danville, Va. son of Eunice Faye Moschler Chism (James Chism).

Tim worked in the Maintenance Department for Dan River Inc. and was a member of North Main Baptist Church. He was an avid motorcycle rider.

On December 18, 2004 he married, Estela Mary McGregor, who survives of the residence.

Survivors include two sons, Dustun Rane McGregor (Sarah), Cody Dylan McGregor; two brothers, Jeff McGregor (Eva), Randy Barber; two sisters, Andrea Conard (Danny), Debra Fugate (Randy); three grandchildren, Emma Cathleen McGregor, Chloee Rayne McGregor, Jax Ryker McGregor; and his faithful companion, Tennessee.

He was predeceased by his grandparents that raised him, Fred and Ethel Dove Moschler.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Greenfield Baptist Church, 384 Fairmont Rd Gretna, Va.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the McGregor family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenfield Baptist Church
384 Fairmount Rd, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Tim was such a kind hearted man. He was very nice every time I spoke with him. I pray for God´s comfort for your family.
Connie Scruggs
Other
September 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We worked with Tim in 3B Weave at Dan River mills. He was such a nice guy and was always willing to help everyone. We are praying for his family and friends at this difficult time.
Danny and Linda Davis
September 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Crystal (Demo Lady from Sam's)
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts & Prayers- Pella
Lisha Akers
September 14, 2021
Lisha Akerd
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results