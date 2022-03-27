Una Soyars Howe
Una Soyars Howe passed away on March 23, 2022.
Born in Rockingham County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Willie Hay Soyars and Nellie Katherine Chilton Soyars. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, George LaVern Howe.
Una and George moved to Danville in 1970, where Una was active in The Wednesday Club, Eastern Star, Scottish Rites Women's Club and Windsor Heights Garden Club. She enjoyed both square dancing and ballroom dancing. She was also a volunteer at Danville Regional Medical Center for a number of years and tutored at Schoolfield Elementary for three years. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and belonged to the Friendship Sunday school class.
Surviving is her daughter-in-law, Barbara Howe and grandchildren, Brevet, Kira and Devon. She is also survived by two daughters, Donna Howe Fagan and her husband, Robert and their children, Richard Marsh III, and David Marsh, and Leslie Howe Marley and her husband, Ricky and their children, Michael and Sarah. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, Caroline Marsh. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Jo Zimmerman.
In addition to her husband, George, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas L Howe; two sisters, Virginia Butler and Marion Anderson; and her brother, Bill Soyars.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew, Inc., 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541, or to Fairview United Methodist Church, 1013 Westover Drive, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Howe family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 27, 2022.