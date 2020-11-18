Vicki Lynne Scearce
Vicki Lynne Scearce, 74, of Danville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Lynchburg General Memorial Hospital.
Vicki was the devout mother to Allen and Stephen and beloved mother-in-law to Cindy and Kristi. Cherished grandmother to Jessica (Will) Oakes, Rebecca (Eric) Squier, Skylar, Drew, and Addison Scearce. Great-grandmother to Kinsley and Liam Oakes. Devoted brother, Allen F. (Anne) Simmons and loving sister-in-law, Karen (David) Johnston. She was a special aunt to several nieces and nephews. She worked for Piggly Wiggly as a Manager for many years, she enjoyed her work and thought of her co-workers as family. Vicki had a very strong work ethic and many life values she instilled in her children and grandchildren that they will always cherish.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Scearce; mother, Julia; father, Allen E. (Nancy) Simmons and partner of many years, Willis Clack. Vicki will be remembered by all for her pure kindness of spirit, selflessness and infinite devotion to those she loved. She will be profoundly missed and her memory held dear by all those whose lives she touched.
A small memorial service will be planned for family to come together to celebrate Vicki's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Horse and Buddy Therapeutic Riding Program (www.horseandbuddy.com
) or Calvary Baptist Church, 416 Edgewood, Danville, VA 24541.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 18, 2020.