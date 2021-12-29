Menu
Vickie Gregory Cassada
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
Vickie Gregory Cassada

Vickie Gregory Cassada, 69, of Danville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1952, in Danville, Virginia, the daughter of Elizabeth F. Gregory and the late John S. Gregory. Her Daddy always said she came from "good stock," and Vickie lived her life to prove him right.

If fun had feet, it would be named Vickie. She loved to dance and was always the life of the party. She was best known for both her glowing smile and her giving heart. Of all her successes, her greatest accomplishments are her two sons, Mike (Lanier) and Chris (Abby); as well as her grandchildren, Hunter, Holden, Halle Rae, Bailey, Daven and Clancey.

Vickie was first a stay-at-home mom, referring to herself as a "Domestic Goddess." She later enjoyed a very lucrative career as a realtor with Simpson Realty in Danville. She and her husband, AB, loved to travel, especially to the beach. After retiring from real estate, the Cassadas moved to Myrtle Beach where Vickie traded her pumps for flip-flops, sported her infamous orange toenails and proclaimed herself as an official beach bum. It was there that she became a professional porch-sitter where she enjoyed many afternoons of storytelling with friends and family. It was also the perfect place to lose herself in a good book.

Even beach bums need a break, so Vickie was also known to drop everything and join sidekick, Mary "May-Ray" White at a casino. These two best friends made many great memories laughing in front of a slot machine.

In addition to her husband and children, Vickie was loved by so many, especially her sisters, Cheryl Richardson (Chuck) and Robin Woodson (Danny); as well as many nieces and nephews.

It is unthinkable that someone who loved life and everything in it has left us. Help us keep her memory alive by making a donation to the Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Road, Danville, VA 24540.

Vickie's family and friends will gather on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the home of Chris Cassada (Abby) at 131 Bent Creek Road, Danville, Va.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 29, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
the home of Chris Cassada (Abby)
131 Bent Creek Road, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Vickie as such a lovely gentle and always smiling person. In love and sympathy, Cousin Wendy
Wendy Adams
Family
December 31, 2021
I can´t believe someone so full of life and always so happy could be gone. My heart breaks for you all. May God hold you in his strong arms and comfort you through the coming days. Love and prayers.
Donna L Brown
Friend
December 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Henderson
School
December 29, 2021
So sorry to learn of Vickie's passing. Sending love and hugs to AB and her family. I remember her smile when she greeted me, I remember her laugh, so joyful, I remember her love for her family, I remember the love she had for her friends, She was a beautiful soul. RIP Vickie
Renee Causey
Friend
December 29, 2021
AB, and family, my heart breaks for all of you. Vickie was such a special lady and loved her AB more than words can express. She loved life and loved to laugh, which was easy to do when you were around her, AB, and Kay. She will always be in your hearts. Love to you all
Beth Gentry
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers
Danny & Nancy Karnes
December 29, 2021
AB and family, we are sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Loren & Kellie Moore
Other
December 29, 2021
Sending my condolences, I bowled with Chris for many years and know Vickie was deeply loved by her family.
Shannon Hudson
December 29, 2021
AB and family, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers for your peace and Vickie's blessing.
Steve Chappell
School
December 29, 2021
