Vickie Gregory CassadaVickie Gregory Cassada, 69, of Danville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1952, in Danville, Virginia, the daughter of Elizabeth F. Gregory and the late John S. Gregory. Her Daddy always said she came from "good stock," and Vickie lived her life to prove him right.If fun had feet, it would be named Vickie. She loved to dance and was always the life of the party. She was best known for both her glowing smile and her giving heart. Of all her successes, her greatest accomplishments are her two sons, Mike (Lanier) and Chris (Abby); as well as her grandchildren, Hunter, Holden, Halle Rae, Bailey, Daven and Clancey.Vickie was first a stay-at-home mom, referring to herself as a "Domestic Goddess." She later enjoyed a very lucrative career as a realtor with Simpson Realty in Danville. She and her husband, AB, loved to travel, especially to the beach. After retiring from real estate, the Cassadas moved to Myrtle Beach where Vickie traded her pumps for flip-flops, sported her infamous orange toenails and proclaimed herself as an official beach bum. It was there that she became a professional porch-sitter where she enjoyed many afternoons of storytelling with friends and family. It was also the perfect place to lose herself in a good book.Even beach bums need a break, so Vickie was also known to drop everything and join sidekick, Mary "May-Ray" White at a casino. These two best friends made many great memories laughing in front of a slot machine.In addition to her husband and children, Vickie was loved by so many, especially her sisters, Cheryl Richardson (Chuck) and Robin Woodson (Danny); as well as many nieces and nephews.It is unthinkable that someone who loved life and everything in it has left us. Help us keep her memory alive by making a donation to the Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Road, Danville, VA 24540.Vickie's family and friends will gather on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the home of Chris Cassada (Abby) at 131 Bent Creek Road, Danville, Va.