Violet CappsDecember 9, 1935 - March 20, 2022On December 9, 1935, an amazing woman was born, and on Sunday, March 20, 2022, she left us. After a short battle with an illness, Violet Phillips Capps passed away peacefully in her sleep, in the comfort of her family.Violet lost her husband, L.C. Capps in 1979. She spent many years working in various pharmacies in the Danville area and was retired from the School System.She is survived by her three children, Jeff Capps and his wife, Nancy, Mark Capps and his wife, Tam, and her daughter, Donna Turner. Added by them are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Phillips and Pastor Ryan Crowder officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pmprior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Highland Burial Park.Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Capps family.Swicegood Funeral Home564 West Main Street, Danville, Va.