Violet Capps
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Violet Capps

December 9, 1935 - March 20, 2022

On December 9, 1935, an amazing woman was born, and on Sunday, March 20, 2022, she left us. After a short battle with an illness, Violet Phillips Capps passed away peacefully in her sleep, in the comfort of her family.

Violet lost her husband, L.C. Capps in 1979. She spent many years working in various pharmacies in the Danville area and was retired from the School System.

She is survived by her three children, Jeff Capps and his wife, Nancy, Mark Capps and his wife, Tam, and her daughter, Donna Turner. Added by them are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Phillips and Pastor Ryan Crowder officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pmprior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Highland Burial Park.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Capps family.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, Va.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Work with Ms Violet and her pharmacy career very sweet lady may she rest in peace. Prayers for her family at this time.
Falina Long
March 22, 2022
We´re so sorry to hear this news and for your loss. She met me with kindness each time we spoke and know she´ll be missed from our presence. Rejoice for her new presence with the Lord and remember our loved ones are only a prayer away. May God bless you with peace during this time.
Stuart Yeaman
March 22, 2022
So sorry for your loss. No one can ever take the place of our mothers.
Mike & Tonya Hughes
Other
March 22, 2022
