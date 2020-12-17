Menu
Virginia Pruett Dalton
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Virginia Pruett Dalton

March 13, 1926 - December 15, 2020

Virginia Pruett Dalton, 94, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1926, in Halifax County, Va., to the late Cornelius Jefferson Pruett and Virginia Cook Pruett.

Mrs. Dalton was a member of South Danville Church of Christ.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Vivian Craft (Harold) and Janet D. Hudgins (Michael); grandchildren, Jessica Abbott and Angela Farthing (Troy); and great-grandchildren, Conner Farthing and Kendell Farthing.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harold Page Dalton; son, Lewis Eugene Dalton; sisters, Irene P. Ingram and Lillie Owen Ivey; and brother, Roy H. Pruett.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mercy Seat Presbyterian cemetery with Minister Jason Craft officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff of Roman Eagle East Wing for their loving, compassionate care of their mother.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family.

Norris Funeral Services

511 Church Ave.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mercy Seat Presbyterian Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Ravenna Hawkins
December 17, 2020
