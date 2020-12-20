Menu
Virginia Jones
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Virginia Cassada Jones

December 17, 2020 - September 25, 1927

Virginia Cassada Jones of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the age of 93, while a patient at Duke University Hospital, N.C. She was born on September 25, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Ruby Scruggs Cassada and the late Lonnie Talmadge Cassada. She was married to the late Alvis Elisha Jones. Mrs. Jones was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and worked for many years at HealthTex in Danville.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughters, Diane Jones, Patsy Wonner, and Betty Crane (Ronnie), all of Danville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandy C. Spencer, Brad A. Crane, and John Victor Wonner; as well as five great-grandchildren, Harley Spencer, Alisyn Wonner, Brayden Spencer, Parker Wonner and Victor Wonner.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Jonathan Hillard officiating. All attendees of the service are asked to be respectful of others and to please wear a mask at all times.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel

3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SO very sorry for your loss. She was such a sweet lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Joanie Jones Nations
December 25, 2020
I have many memories of Mrs. Jones from the time we lived on Northwest Blvd. She was the sweetest lady. She use to take me to church on Sunday mornings sometimes and I use to visit her as a child. The last time I saw her was at Hardee's about 15 or 20 years ago. I hadn't seen her since I was 12 but she walked right up to me and started talking. We talked about a lot of memories, like Mr. Jones squirrel that would come to his back porch and eat peanuts out of his hand. I know for sure she's in Heaven.
Linda Grubb Davis
December 21, 2020
Virginia was such a sweet caring lady I remember her well at Health-Tex many year´s ago. RIP Virginia & God Bless her family at this time.
Carolyn Perry
December 21, 2020
