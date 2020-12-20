I have many memories of Mrs. Jones from the time we lived on Northwest Blvd. She was the sweetest lady. She use to take me to church on Sunday mornings sometimes and I use to visit her as a child. The last time I saw her was at Hardee's about 15 or 20 years ago. I hadn't seen her since I was 12 but she walked right up to me and started talking. We talked about a lot of memories, like Mr. Jones squirrel that would come to his back porch and eat peanuts out of his hand. I know for sure she's in Heaven.

Linda Grubb Davis December 21, 2020