Virginia Cassada Jones
December 17, 2020 - September 25, 1927
Virginia Cassada Jones of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the age of 93, while a patient at Duke University Hospital, N.C. She was born on September 25, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Ruby Scruggs Cassada and the late Lonnie Talmadge Cassada. She was married to the late Alvis Elisha Jones. Mrs. Jones was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and worked for many years at HealthTex in Danville.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughters, Diane Jones, Patsy Wonner, and Betty Crane (Ronnie), all of Danville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandy C. Spencer, Brad A. Crane, and John Victor Wonner; as well as five great-grandchildren, Harley Spencer, Alisyn Wonner, Brayden Spencer, Parker Wonner and Victor Wonner.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Jonathan Hillard officiating. All attendees of the service are asked to be respectful of others and to please wear a mask at all times.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.