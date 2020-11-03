Virginia Patterson Gauldin
August 15, 1938 - October 31, 2020
CHATHAM, Va.
Virginia Patterson Gauldin, age 82, of 512 Calvary Rd., Chatham, entered into rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 15, 1938, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Henry Patterson and the late Myrtle Rowland Patterson. She was married to the late Samuel Jerome Gauldin.
On October 31, 2020, we lost the beautiful soul that held our family together like glue. A wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great- great-grandmother. The little ones all loved their GG dearly. We had the greatest pleasure of having her for as long as we did but it will never feel long enough. She was the purest human you could ever meet.
She is survived by two sons, Steve (Betty) Gauldin and Gary (Tonya) Gauldin; three daughters, Jo Ann (Dennis) Walker, Sheila Easome, and Sherri (Joe) Hodnett; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard (Susan) Patterson and Danny (Joan) Patterson; and one sister, Carrie Jacobs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Rigney; a grandchild, Jerome Rigney; a sister, Adell Perkins; and brothers, Herman Patterson and Curtis Patterson.
The family will hold a private funeral service at the Christian Tabernacle Church with the Rev. Matthew Farthing officiating. Burial will follow at the Gauldin Family Cemetery where friends will be welcome.
The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 512 Calvary Rd., Chatham, Va.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Gauldin family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 3, 2020.