Virginia "Ginny" Roberson



August 8, 1938 - March 28, 2022



Virginia "Ginny" Roberson, 83, of Mooresville, N.C. passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Maple Leaf Healthcare. Mrs. Roberson was born August 8, 1938, in Danville, Va. Ginny was the daughter of the late Paul Reed and Mary Bennett Reed. She graduated from George Washington High School and on May 31, 1958, she married Charles "Buddy" Roberson. Mrs. Roberson was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Danville, Va. and retired from First Citizens Bank as a loan officer.



Along with her husband, Ginny is survived by her sons, Kevin Roberson (Maria) and Tim Roberson (Lynn), as well as her grandchildren, Landon, Roberson, Brian Roberson, Laura Beth Roberson, Jake Roberson and Josh Roberson.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roberson was preceded in death by her sister Glenda Carter, brother Michael Reed and daughter-in-law, Marnie Roberson.



Ginny loved the Lord, her family, bird watching, gardening, cooking and especially her dog, Gabby.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. with the service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive, Danville, VA 24541. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 15, 2022.