Virginia Ann Robertson
June 10, 1951 - December 18, 2020
Virginia Ann Robertson, 69, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born in Chatham, Va. on June 10, 1951 to Mary V. Barksdale Robertson and the late Woodrow Robertson.
In addition to her mother, Virginia is survived by her son, Christopher Wayne Harrington; sister, Dorothy Robertson; brothers, Tonnie Robertson (Mindy), Barry Robertson (Leniecia), Frank Robertson (Ramonia), Daniel Robertson, and Michael Robertson (Michelle); grandchildren, Jamaya Harrington, Jasmine Harrington, Justin Harrington, Kambriana Harrington, and Devonte Blackwell; and very special nieces, Olivia and Caitlin Robertson.
She will be missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 21, 2020.