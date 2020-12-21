Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Ann Robertson
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Virginia Ann Robertson

June 10, 1951 - December 18, 2020

Virginia Ann Robertson, 69, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born in Chatham, Va. on June 10, 1951 to Mary V. Barksdale Robertson and the late Woodrow Robertson.

In addition to her mother, Virginia is survived by her son, Christopher Wayne Harrington; sister, Dorothy Robertson; brothers, Tonnie Robertson (Mindy), Barry Robertson (Leniecia), Frank Robertson (Ramonia), Daniel Robertson, and Michael Robertson (Michelle); grandchildren, Jamaya Harrington, Jasmine Harrington, Justin Harrington, Kambriana Harrington, and Devonte Blackwell; and very special nieces, Olivia and Caitlin Robertson.

She will be missed by family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.