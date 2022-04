Walter Lee "Frog" HendersonYANCEYVILLE, N.C.Memorial services for Mr. Walter Lee "Frog" Henderson will be celebrated on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the home of Dwight and Kacine Graves 117 Woodland Road, Yanceyville, N.C. (Social distance will be observed)Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.