Walter WhittleAugust 2, 1937 - June 1, 2021Mr. Walter Whittle, 83, of 1152 North Main Street, Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence.He was born August 2, 1937 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He was the son of the late Earnest and Eviel McNorton Whittle, and a son, Reginal Whittle, whom also predeceased him.He was a member of Wilson Memorial Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, Pastors Aid, member of the Senior Choir, and was Sunday School Superintendent for more than twenty years. Deacon Whittle was a self-employed Home Improvement Contractor.He is survived by one son, Johnny A. Logan, of Texas; five daughters, Marva Hairston, Alberta Barksdale, and Deanna Logan, all of Danville, Va.; Rose Witcher (Marurice), of Chatham, Va., and Alphelia Jones, of Richmond, Va.; one brother, the Rev. Jim Whittle (Marie), of Chatham, Va.; 12 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Funeral service for Deacon Walter Whittle will be on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Wilson Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Anthony D. McClary, Officiating.Please continue to be safe by wearing your face mask and practicing social distancing.Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Whittle family.