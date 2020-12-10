Menu
Wanda Watkins McDowell
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Wanda Watkins McDowell

Wanda Watkins McDowell, 71, of 422 Freeze Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.

She was born May 2, 1949 in Danville, Va., the daughter of the late Waverly E. Watkins Sr. and the late Virginia Finley Watkins. She was married to the late George McDowell.

She was an Educator in the Danville Public School system for many years prior to her retirement and was a faithful member of the Holbrook Street Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Danville Chapter and the Chit Chat Club.

Those left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted brother and sister-in-law, Waverly and Kimberly Watkins Jr. of Danville, Va.; her precious nephews of whom she was so proud of, Waverly E. Watkins III and Warner E. Watkins II, both of Los Angeles, Calif.; a devoted cousin, Patricia "Patsy" Allen of Danville, Va.; and a host of other devoted relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 12 p.m from Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the McDowell and Watkins family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Dec
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The most amazing Grandma a boy could ask for. I love and miss you Grandma Wanda <3
Aleric McDowell
Family
September 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family in the passing of your wonderful Wanda. She was the epitome of a LADY, and a gentle, compassionate teacher and friend. The Massie and Barnes family share your grief and will pray for your strength. Memories of her years at GW High School will always bring comfort & smiles.
Mary Massie Barnes
January 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Wanda´s family. She was one of my favorite students and a beloved sorority sister. Be assured that she now rests in peace. Esther
Esther F. Goins
December 11, 2020
