Wanda Watkins McDowellWanda Watkins McDowell, 71, of 422 Freeze Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.She was born May 2, 1949 in Danville, Va., the daughter of the late Waverly E. Watkins Sr. and the late Virginia Finley Watkins. She was married to the late George McDowell.She was an Educator in the Danville Public School system for many years prior to her retirement and was a faithful member of the Holbrook Street Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Danville Chapter and the Chit Chat Club.Those left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted brother and sister-in-law, Waverly and Kimberly Watkins Jr. of Danville, Va.; her precious nephews of whom she was so proud of, Waverly E. Watkins III and Warner E. Watkins II, both of Los Angeles, Calif.; a devoted cousin, Patricia "Patsy" Allen of Danville, Va.; and a host of other devoted relatives and friends.Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 12 p.m from Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required.Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the McDowell and Watkins family.